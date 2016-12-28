FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trump says Sprint to bring 5,000 jobs back to U.S.
December 28, 2016 / 10:22 PM / 8 months ago

Trump says Sprint to bring 5,000 jobs back to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California August 3, 2015.Mike Blake /File Photo

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday wireless carrier Sprint Corp (S.N) will bring 5,000 jobs back to the United States and OneWeb, a new company, will be hiring 3,000 people.

"I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States, they are taking them from other countries," Trump told reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"And also OneWeb, a new company, is going to be hiring 3,000 people. So that's very exciting," he added.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

