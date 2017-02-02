FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trump visits with Jordan's King Abdullah in Washington
#Politics
February 2, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 7 months ago

Trump visits with Jordan's King Abdullah in Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jordan's King Abdullah (C), Queen Rania and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) attend the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met on Thursday with Jordan's King Abdullah ahead of an annual prayer breakfast in Washington, a White House spokeswoman said.

There was no immediate information provided about what Trump and the King discussed.

Abdullah, the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new administration, had earlier in the week discussed the fight against Islamic State, the Syria crisis, and other issues with Vice President Mike Pence.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton

