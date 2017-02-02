Trump visits with Jordan's King Abdullah in Washington

Jordan's King Abdullah (C), Queen Rania and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) attend the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met on Thursday with Jordan's King Abdullah ahead of an annual prayer breakfast in Washington, a White House spokeswoman said.

There was no immediate information provided about what Trump and the King discussed.

Abdullah, the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new administration, had earlier in the week discussed the fight against Islamic State, the Syria crisis, and other issues with Vice President Mike Pence.