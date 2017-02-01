FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trump to nominate Rod Rosenstein to be deputy U.S. attorney general
February 1, 2017 / 12:33 AM / 7 months ago

Trump to nominate Rod Rosenstein to be deputy U.S. attorney general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump takes his seat to host a meeting with cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein to be deputy attorney general, the White House said on Tuesday, one day after Trump fired the acting attorney general for refusing to enforce an immigration order.

The White House also said Trump will nominate Rachel Brand to be associate attorney general and Steven Engel to be an assistant attorney general, filling senior positions as the Justice Department awaits Senate confirmation of Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.

Reporting by Eric Beech

