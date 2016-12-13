Musician Kanye West arrives for a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK Rapper Kanye West met with Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday, appearing briefly with the Republican president-elect in the Trump Tower lobby.

"Friends, just friends," Trump said, calling West "a good man" he's known for a long time. West declined to answer reporters' questions, saying, "I just want to take a picture right now."

West arrived with a small entourage, but his wife, businesswoman Kim Kardashian, was not with him.

West was hospitalized for exhaustion last month after a series of rants and the cancellation of the remainder of his U.S. tour.

The 39-year-old rapper made headlines in November when he was booed at his San Jose, California, concert for declaring his support for Trump.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York and Susan Heavey in Washington; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)