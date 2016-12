Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during a news briefing on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW The Kremlin is not in touch with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team, Russian news agencies cited Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.

A senior Russian diplomat said last month the Russian government had been in touch with members of Trump's political team during the U.S. election campaign.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)