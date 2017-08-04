FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
Kremlin agrees with Trump that bilateral ties 'at very dangerous low'
August 4, 2017

Kremlin agrees with Trump that bilateral ties 'at very dangerous low'

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it fully agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump who said in a Twitter message that Washington's "relationship with Russia is at an all-time and very dangerous low".

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev as they attend the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Trump's comments posted on Thursday came one day after he grudgingly signed new sanctions against Russia into law, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.

"We fully share this opinion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about Trump's Twitter message.

"The danger may lie in a deficit of interaction and cooperation in those matters which are vitally important for our two countries and peoples."

