Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Elect Donald Trump walks through the lobby with her husband Jared Kushner at Trump Tower in New York, U.S. November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is looking to sell his newspaper, The New York Observer, the trade newspaper Women's Wear Daily reported on Wednesday.

It was unclear how much Kushner hopes to get in a sale. Kushner bought the newspaper for $10 million in 2006, according to reports at the time.

One possible suitor could be American Media Inc, owner of the National Enquirer, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Kushner may be selling the Observer to focus on his political career, according to the report. His wife, Ivanka Trump, is the president-elect's eldest daughter. Both he and his wife advised Trump during his successful presidential campaign.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)