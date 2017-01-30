Cox: Trump's labor secretary is more about capital

Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as U.S. Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 12, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hours before Woodrow Wilson took the oath of office for the U.S. presidency on March 4, 1913, his predecessor William Taft signed an act establishing a new branch of the federal government to give workers a "voice in the cabinet." The Labor Department was created "to foster, promote and develop the welfare of working people, to improve their working conditions, and to advance their opportunities for profitable employment."

It takes work to square that mission with the views espoused by President Donald Trump's controversial nominee to run the 17,450-strong department. Apart from an interest in highly caloric comestibles, it isn't obvious that Andrew Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants, which operates the Carl's Jr and Hardee's hamburger chains, would have much in common with the portly Republican Taft.

That apparent disconnect may be what qualifies Puzder for the job in the eyes of his putative new boss. Puzder is one of a handful of men the New York real-estate developer has recruited to run branches of the government they have butted heads with, sued or even threatened to shut down - like former Texas Governor Rick Perry, tapped to head the Department of Energy. It's the quintessentially disruptive practice of installing foxes in the administrative henhouses of Washington.

Puzder, whose Senate confirmation hearings keep being pushed back amid rising opposition from Democrats, may not have explicitly proposed gutting the Labor Department, but his views on the role of the government in the labor market are known. He co-wrote a book in 2010 with David Newton, a University of California Santa Barbara professor, entitled "Job Creation: How It Really Works and Why Government Doesn't Understand It."

The book's basic thrust is standard, red-meat Republican economics: Government should get its nose out of private enterprise. "The business of America should be business, not bureaucracy," the authors write. Puzder's contribution is built on the idea that he knows how to run businesses that put people to work. That, too, was the promise with which Trump took control of the White House.

The tome does, though, at times read like a manifesto from the cigar-chomping boardroom of a bygone age, maybe something from an Ayn Rand novel. Coincidentally, the private-equity firm that now owns CKE is Roark Capital – as in Howard Roark, the protagonist in Rand's "The Fountainhead." Without putting too Marxist a point on it, Puzder comes across as a stronger advocate for owners of capital rather than their employed workers, whose interests the department he may lead was established to represent.

That's not disqualifying per se. First-hand knowledge of how regulations and red tape can impede hiring could benefit the Labor Department. In one chapter the authors tick through the 57 general categories of federal, state and local regulation "with which an entrepreneur must comply to open and operate a restaurant."

Some "are necessary and provide societal or financial benefits" they concede. Their overarching view, though, is that many are frivolous and unnecessary because "the free enterprise system by its very nature encourages employers to value their employees and encourages employees to work to their maximum potential so that both enhance the value of their mutual endeavors."

Puzder's problem is that the public record is also littered with instances in which the endeavors of Hardee's and Carl's Jr staff may not have been enhanced. A group advocating for raising the minimum wage last Thursday said it filed 33 complaints on behalf of former employees alleging violations against CKE franchisees including wage theft, sexual harassment and unfair labor practices. Each complaint comes with a human face, willing to tell a story.

The National Employment Law Project, a pro-labor advocacy group that opposes Puzder's nomination, calculates that CKE costs the U.S. government some $250 million a year in public taxpayer-funded safety-net programs to "offset poverty wages and keep its low-wage frontline workers and their families from economic disaster."

In his book, Puzder claims that CKE owned and operated 898 restaurants employing 23,000 people in the United States, with franchisees running another 2,248 outlets. He said CKE spent $312 million a year on restaurant-level labor. That comes to under $14,000 per worker on average. Though many are part-time, it suggests there may be a nugget or two of truth in NELP's contentions.

Regardless of the exact figures, CKE workers certainly aren't at the top of the food chain. Puzder himself conceded as much in a 2011 speech to Westmont College in Santa Barbara that was picked over by news outlets last week: "It's not like if you run a fast food company you're hiring graduates of MIT or people that were gonna go work for Microsoft, you know."

Puzder, on the other hand, made $22 million as CEO of CKE in the three years to January 2012, according to the last publicly filed annual report after it was acquired by private-equity interests in mid-2010. He has stayed in the job. This contrast, Puzder's on-the-record distaste for a higher minimum wage and the dismal reputation of the fast-food industry on labor matters have all contributed to objections to his nomination from Democrats like Senator Elizabeth Warren, who last week suggested he "should quit before the public learns more about him."

The staff at the Hardee's in Poughkeepsie, New York, one of the few CKE outlets in the Northeast, seemed untroubled last Thursday afternoon. The restaurant was clean, the service friendly and the All-Natural Budweiser Beer Cheese Bacon Burger lived up to its 710-calorie promise. One employee, vigorously scrubbing his hands in the bathroom, replied "awesome" when told his boss was pegged for Trump's cabinet, then thanked me for eating at Hardee's.