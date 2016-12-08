U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, departs after their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Andy Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc, as his nominee to head the U.S. Labor Department, according to a source familiar with the choice, putting a vocal critic of government intervention in labor markets in charge of workplace regulation.

Puzder, whose company operates the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fast-food chains, appeared as a Trump surrogate during the presidential campaign. The selection, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was expected to be announced soon, the source said.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley and Robert Iafolla; Editing by Tim Ahmann)