FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Trump, Pence have spoken with nearly 30 foreign leaders - statement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 16, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 9 months ago

Trump, Pence have spoken with nearly 30 foreign leaders - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) Melania Trump, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Vice-President elect Mike Pence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016.Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence have spoken with nearly 30 foreign leaders since winning the Nov. 8 election, Trump's transition team said in a statement on Wednesday.

Discussions with many of the leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, were already public knowledge. Leaders from Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan were missing from the list, as were any African heads of state or leaders from Southeast Asia.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.