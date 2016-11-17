Trump, Pence have spoken with nearly 30 foreign leaders - statement

(L-R) Melania Trump, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Vice-President elect Mike Pence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence have spoken with nearly 30 foreign leaders since winning the Nov. 8 election, Trump's transition team said in a statement on Wednesday.

Discussions with many of the leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, were already public knowledge. Leaders from Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan were missing from the list, as were any African heads of state or leaders from Southeast Asia.

