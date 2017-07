U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland as he returns back from Bedminster, New Jersey to participate in the Celebrate Freedom Rally in Washington, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Donald Trump will speak by phone on Sunday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said on Saturday.

The White House, which announced the calls in a daily schedule, did not elaborate on the subject of the phone calls.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Nick Macfie)