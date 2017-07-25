FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says U.S. aid to Lebanon can help fight Islamic State
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 7:45 PM / 32 minutes ago

Trump says U.S. aid to Lebanon can help fight Islamic State

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Lebanon's efforts to guard its borders to prevent Islamic State and other militant groups from gaining a foothold inside their country and promised continued American help.

"America's assistance can help ensure that the Lebanese army is the only defender Lebanon needs," Trump said at a White House news conference with Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and David Alexander; editing by Doina Chiacu and Grant McCool

