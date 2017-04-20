FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says only role for U.S. in Libya is defeating Islamic State
April 20, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 4 months ago

Trump says only role for U.S. in Libya is defeating Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he does not see a role for the United States in Libya apart from defeating Islamic State militants.

"I do not see a role in Libya. I think the United States has right now enough roles. We're in a role everywhere. So I do not see that," Trump said during a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

"I do see a role in getting rid of ISIS, we're very effective in that regard ... I see that as a primary role and that's what we're going to do, whether it's in Iraq, or Libya or anywhere else," Trump said, using an acronym commonly used to refer to the Islamic State.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Walsh

