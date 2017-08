Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson leaves after a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will meet with Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Executive officer Marillyn Hewson on Friday, a Trump transition officials said.

Trump, who takes office next Friday, said last month he viewed costs for the aerospace company's F-35 fighter as too high and would ask Boeing to price out an upgraded F-18.