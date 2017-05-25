Macron told Trump not to take any hasty decision on UN climate deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron (L) before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday not to take any hasty decision on a global climate change deal that the American president had criticized during his campaign.

"I respect the fact he placed under review the Paris agreement," Macron told a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"My wish is that there should be no rushed decision from the United States of America," he said, adding that the two leaders had an "extremely direct and very frank" meeting.

"It was a very good, pragmatic and warm meeting," Macron said, adding that the United States remained an essential partner for France.