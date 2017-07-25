FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manafort meets with Senate intelligence panel: spokesman
July 25, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 42 minutes ago

Manafort meets with Senate intelligence panel: spokesman

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Paul Manafort of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's staff listens during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016.Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort met with Senate Intelligence Committee staff on Tuesday, a spokesman said, as another Senate panel issued a subpoena to force him to appear at a hearing.

“Paul Manafort met this morning, by previous agreement, with the bipartisan staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee and answered their questions fully,” Jason Maloni, Manafort's spokesman, said in an email.

Earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee said it had issued a subpoena on Monday night to force Manafort to appear at a hearing on Wednesday.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

