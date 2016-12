U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) (R) talks to reporters outside of a closed-door Senate Armed Services Committee briefing on the Bergdahl prisoner swap at the U.S. Capitolin Washington June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia for energy secretary, Politico reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources close to the discussions.

Manchin "is being considered to show the coal people how serious Trump is about coal," Politico quoted one source as saying.

