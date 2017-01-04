FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Fired from 'Apprentice,' Omarosa may get Trump White House job
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Politics
January 4, 2017 / 12:29 AM / 8 months ago

Fired from 'Apprentice,' Omarosa may get Trump White House job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault (R) attend a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., September 3 2016.Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Omarosa Manigault, best-known for repeatedly being fired on the TV show "The Apprentice," is being considered for a job in Donald Trump's White House, a member of the president-elect's transition team said on Tuesday.

A lecturer on branding and marketing at Howard University and a former Mrs. America pageant contestant, Manigault, 42, was one of Trump's more visible African-American supporters during his successful election bid.

The Youngstown, Ohio, native also worked at the White House during the Clinton administration, in Vice President Al Gore's office.

Trump won national attention by hosting the first 14 seasons of the NBC TV game show "The Apprentice," in which contestants vied to demonstrate their business skills and win a job running one of his companies. Typically, Trump would eliminate one hopeful each week with his trademark phrase, "You're fired."

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Andrew Hay

