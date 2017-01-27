Factbox: Trump names executives, labor officials to manufacturing jobs council

President Donald Trump signs autographs for onlookers as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said he was launching a manufacturing jobs initiative and named a group of U.S. business executives and labor union officials to help with the effort, the White House said in a statement.

Participants include:

Bill Brown, CEO of Harris Corp

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies

John Ferriola, CEO of Nucor Corp

Jeff Fettig, CEO of Whirlpool Corp

Mark Fields, CEO of Ford Motor Co

Ken Frazier, CEO of Merck & Co Inc

Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson

Greg Hayes, CEO of United Technologies Corp

Marillyn Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp

Jeff Immelt, CEO of General Electric Co

Jim Kamsickas, CEO of Dana Inc

Klaus Kleinfeld, CEO of Arconic Inc

Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel Corp

Rich Kyle, CEO of Timken Co

Thea Lee, Deputy Chief of Staff of AFL-CIO

Andrew Liveris, Chief Executive of Dow Chemical Co

Mario Longhi, CEO of U.S. Steel Corp

Denise Morrison, CEO of Campbell Soup Co

Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing Co

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc

Doug Oberhelman, former CEO of Caterpillar Inc

Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing

Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour Inc

Mike Polk, CEO of Newell Brands Inc

Mark Sutton, CEO of International Paper Co

Inge Thulin, CEO of 3M Co

Richard Trumka, President of the AFL-CIO

Wendell Weeks, CEO of Corning Inc