Factbox: Trump names executives, labor officials to manufacturing jobs council

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said he was launching a manufacturing jobs initiative and named a group of U.S. business executives and labor union officials to help with the effort, the White House said in a statement.
Participants include:
Bill Brown, CEO of Harris Corp
Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies
John Ferriola, CEO of Nucor Corp
Jeff Fettig, CEO of Whirlpool Corp
Mark Fields, CEO of Ford Motor Co
Ken Frazier, CEO of Merck & Co Inc
Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson
Greg Hayes, CEO of United Technologies Corp
Marillyn Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp
Jeff Immelt, CEO of General Electric Co
Jim Kamsickas, CEO of Dana Inc
Klaus Kleinfeld, CEO of Arconic Inc
Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel Corp
Rich Kyle, CEO of Timken Co
Thea Lee, Deputy Chief of Staff of AFL-CIO
Andrew Liveris, Chief Executive of Dow Chemical Co
Mario Longhi, CEO of U.S. Steel Corp
Denise Morrison, CEO of Campbell Soup Co
Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing Co
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc
Doug Oberhelman, former CEO of Caterpillar Inc
Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing
Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour Inc
Mike Polk, CEO of Newell Brands Inc
Mark Sutton, CEO of International Paper Co
Inge Thulin, CEO of 3M Co
Richard Trumka, President of the AFL-CIO
Wendell Weeks, CEO of Corning Inc
Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Eric Walsh