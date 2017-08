U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis for a meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he is considering retired General James Mattis for U.S. defense secretary, a day after meeting with him in New Jersey.

Trump said in Twitter that Mattis, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general who previously headed U.S. Central Command, "was very impressive yesterday. A true General's General!"