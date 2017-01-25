FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UK PM May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 25, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 7 months ago

UK PM May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in this photograph received via the BBC in London, Britain, January 22, 2017. Jeff Overs/Courtesy of the BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.

During his election campaign, President Donald Trump said he would pull the United States out of the agreement, intended to curb global warming by cutting emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, within 100 days of taking office. He has since said he would keep an open mind about the deal.

Asked by opposition Labor lawmaker Ed Miliband whether she would use her meeting with Trump this week to tell him not to withdraw from the agreement, May said: "The Obama administration obviously signed up to the Paris climate change agreement, we have now done that, I would hope that all parties would continue to ensure that that climate change agreement is put into practice."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.