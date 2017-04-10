FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Trump speaks with UK's May, Germany's Merkel on Syria: White House
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2017 / 11:18 PM / 4 months ago

Trump speaks with UK's May, Germany's Merkel on Syria: White House

Smoke rises after an airstrike on rebel-held Daraa Al-Balad, Syria April 7, 2017.Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke in separate phone calls on Monday with British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the U.S. air strike in Syria last week, the White House said in a statement.

May and Merkel expressed support for the U.S. action and agreed with Trump "on the importance of holding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable" for an alleged sarin gas attack that killed scores of civilians, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.