FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Trump and May to discuss expanding U.S.-British trade: White House
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 23, 2017 / 7:33 PM / 7 months ago

Trump and May to discuss expanding U.S.-British trade: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss ways to expand trade with Britain when British Prime Minister Theresa May meets with him at the White House on Friday, although trade may not be the central focus of their conversation, the White House said.

"I'm sure that there will be a discussion of trade ... the degree to which I don't know yet," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Monday. "He's going to have a great conversation about the potential for greater trade with the UK."

Spicer added that he did not believe there were currently any plans for the two leaders to hold a joint news conference.

Trump, asked in the Oval Office what his agenda was for the meeting, would not go into details, saying only, "I look forward to seeing her."

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.