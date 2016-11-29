FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate leader hopes to have several Trump nominees confirmed on January 20
November 29, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 9 months ago

Senate leader hopes to have several Trump nominees confirmed on January 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks about the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2016.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hopes to have several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees confirmed on his first day in office on Jan. 20.

"In the past, we've been able to confirm a number of an incoming president's Cabinet appointments on day one, and we hope on January 20," McConnell said.

"Even though there's a lot going on that day, we hope to be able to vote on and confirm a number of the president's selections for the Cabinet so he can get started," the Kentucky Republican said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

