Representative Barletta says he discussed becoming Trump's labor secretary
NEW YORK Republican congressman Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania said he met with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday and discussed becoming his labor secretary.
WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hopes to have several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees confirmed on his first day in office on Jan. 20.
"In the past, we've been able to confirm a number of an incoming president's Cabinet appointments on day one, and we hope on January 20," McConnell said.
"Even though there's a lot going on that day, we hope to be able to vote on and confirm a number of the president's selections for the Cabinet so he can get started," the Kentucky Republican said.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
WASHINGTON The United States should prepare to use greater military power and covert action in Syria to help forge a political settlement to end the country's civil war, according to a bipartisan report to be released on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The Senate will vote this week on a bill that would renew sanctions on Iran for 10 years, Senator Mitch McConnell, the chamber's Republican leader, said on Tuesday in remarks as he opened the daily session.