Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks about the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hopes to have several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees confirmed on his first day in office on Jan. 20.

"In the past, we've been able to confirm a number of an incoming president's Cabinet appointments on day one, and we hope on January 20," McConnell said.

"Even though there's a lot going on that day, we hope to be able to vote on and confirm a number of the president's selections for the Cabinet so he can get started," the Kentucky Republican said.

