WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump took his first official actions as U.S. president on Friday, sending his Cabinet nominations to the Senate and calling for a national day of patriotism, his spokesman said.

Trump, who was sworn into office earlier on Friday, also signed into a law a waiver to allow Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, to serve, Sean Spicer said.