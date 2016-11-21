Factbox: Trump to meet with Oklahoma governor, ex-Texas governor Perry, Hawaii Democrat Gabbard, others

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump holds more meetings on Monday as he continues to form the cabinet and administration that will take over from President Barack Obama on Jan. 20. He is scheduled to meet with the following people, according to his transition team:

MONDAY

ELAINE CHAO

*U.S. labor secretary under President George W. Bush

*Deputy U.S. transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush

*Wife of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

MARY FALLIN

*Current Oklahoma governor serving second term; first elected in 2010

*One of 64 agriculture policy advisers to Trump's presidential campaign

NEWT GINGRICH

*Former U.S. House of Representatives speaker, 1995-1999; represented Georgia from 1979-1999

*Has said he hopes to have an advisory position to Trump administration rather than a Cabinet post; had been floated as possible secretary of state

RICK PERRY

*Former Texas governor and Republican presidential candidate in 2012 and 2016

*Under consideration for Cabinet posts including defense, energy and veterans affairs

TULSI GABBARD

*A Democratic U.S. representative from Hawaii, who was an early supporter of Bernie Sanders

*Serves on the U.S. House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees