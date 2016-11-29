Factbox: Trump to meet with Cohn, Romney, Corker, Giuliani, others

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft with his wife Melania in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 27, 2016, as he make his way to New York after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family.

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump holds more meetings on Tuesday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

Trump's transition team said he was scheduled to meet with the following people:

TUESDAY

GARY COHN

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) president and chief operating officer

MARSHA BLACKBURN

* Republican U.S. representative from Tennessee

PETE HEGSETH

* Veterans advocate who was formerly executive director of the group Vets for Freedom and a counterinsurgency instructor in Afghanistan

MARION BLAKEY

* President and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America (RR.L) and former CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association, a defense industry trade group

* Former Federal Aviation Administration administrator under President George W. Bush

BOB CORKER

* Republican Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, Tennessee Republican

MIKE MCCAUL

* House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security chairman, Texas Republican

LOU BARLETTA

* Republican U.S. representative from Pennsylvania, member of the House Committee on Homeland Security

MITT ROMNEY

* Republican presidential nominee in 2012 who was highly critical of Trump during this year's election

RUDY GIULIANI

* Republican former mayor of New York City