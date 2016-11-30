Factbox: Trump to meet with Linda McMahon, Gen. John Kelly, U.S. prosecutor

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump holds more meetings on Wednesday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

Trump's transition team said he was scheduled to meet with the following people:

LINDA MCMAHON

* former World Wrestling Entertainment Inc CEO and former U.S. Senate candidate in Connecticut

PREET BHARARA

* U.S. prosecutor in Manhattan appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009

SONNY PERDUE

* former Georgia governor and member of the Bipartisan Policy Center

DAN COATS

* U.S. senator from Indiana

GENERAL JOHN KELLY

* retired Marine Corps general and former commander of U.S. Southern Command