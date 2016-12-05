Factbox: Trump to meet this week with U.S. lawmakers, Exxon CEO

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appears at a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., December 1, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump will hold more meetings on Monday and Tuesday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

Trump's transition team said he was scheduled to meet with the following people:

MONDAY

DEBRA YANG

* Former U.S. attorney for California's Central District, appointed by former President George W. Bush

KEVIN CRAMER

* Republican U.S. representative from North Dakota, member of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce

MICK MULVANEY

* Republican U.S. representative from South Carolina, member of the Financial Services and the Oversight and Government Reform committees

CATHERINE TEMPLETON

* Former South Carolina director of the department of health and environmental control and director of labor under Republican Governor Nikki Haley, and a declared Republican candidate to succeed Haley as governor in 2018

TUESDAY

REX TILLERSON

* Exxon Mobil Corp president and CEO whose name has been floated as possible secretary of state

MURIEL BOWSER

* Democratic mayor of Washington, DC

TERRY BRANSTAD

* Republican Governor of Iowa and one of Trump's agriculture advisers

LAURA INGRAHAM

* Radio talk show host who has said she is under consideration for a White House post