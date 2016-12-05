Factbox: Trump to meet this week with U.S. lawmakers, Exxon CEO

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump will hold more meetings on Monday and Tuesday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
Trump's transition team said he was scheduled to meet with the following people:
* Former U.S. attorney for California's Central District, appointed by former President George W. Bush
* Republican U.S. representative from North Dakota, member of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce
* Republican U.S. representative from South Carolina, member of the Financial Services and the Oversight and Government Reform committees
* Former South Carolina director of the department of health and environmental control and director of labor under Republican Governor Nikki Haley, and a declared Republican candidate to succeed Haley as governor in 2018
* Exxon Mobil Corp president and CEO whose name has been floated as possible secretary of state
* Democratic mayor of Washington, DC
* Republican Governor of Iowa and one of Trump's agriculture advisers
* Radio talk show host who has said she is under consideration for a White House post
