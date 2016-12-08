Trump to meet with Chicago mayor, North Carolina governor, others

(This version of the story corrects date in last paragraph to Dec. 14, not Dec. 4)

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was scheduled to hold additional meetings on Wednesday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

The Republican president-elect has held more than 80 meetings so far, according to his transition team.

This week, Trump was to meet with the following people:

WEDNESDAY

RAHM EMANUEL

* Democratic Chicago mayor, former White House chief of staff for U.S. President Barack Obama and political director under former Democratic President Bill Clinton

PAT MCCRORY

* Republican governor of North Carolina who on Monday conceded the state's gubernatorial race to his Democratic challenger

SCOTT PRUITT

* Oklahoma attorney general, whose name has been mentioned as possible Environmental Protection Agency administrator

* Was also scheduled to meet with Trump on Nov. 28

ANDREW PUZDER

* Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants whose name has been mentioned as possible labor secretary

* Second meeting with Trump

THURSDAY

RETIRED ADMIRAL STAVRIDIS

* Retired U.S. Navy Admiral, former supreme allied commander of NATO, dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University

FRIDAY

JOE MANCHIN

* U.S. Senator from West Virginia, a Democrat

NEXT WEEK

Trump has also invited technology industry leaders for a meeting on Dec. 14, according to media reports citing transition officials. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.