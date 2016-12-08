FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Trump to meet with Chicago mayor, North Carolina governor, others
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 7, 2016 / 6:02 PM / 8 months ago

Trump to meet with Chicago mayor, North Carolina governor, others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(This version of the story corrects date in last paragraph to Dec. 14, not Dec. 4)

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was scheduled to hold additional meetings on Wednesday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

The Republican president-elect has held more than 80 meetings so far, according to his transition team.

This week, Trump was to meet with the following people:

WEDNESDAY

RAHM EMANUEL

* Democratic Chicago mayor, former White House chief of staff for U.S. President Barack Obama and political director under former Democratic President Bill Clinton

PAT MCCRORY

* Republican governor of North Carolina who on Monday conceded the state's gubernatorial race to his Democratic challenger

SCOTT PRUITT

* Oklahoma attorney general, whose name has been mentioned as possible Environmental Protection Agency administrator

* Was also scheduled to meet with Trump on Nov. 28

ANDREW PUZDER

* Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants whose name has been mentioned as possible labor secretary

* Second meeting with Trump

THURSDAY

RETIRED ADMIRAL STAVRIDIS

* Retired U.S. Navy Admiral, former supreme allied commander of NATO, dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University

FRIDAY

JOE MANCHIN

* U.S. Senator from West Virginia, a Democrat

NEXT WEEK

Trump has also invited technology industry leaders for a meeting on Dec. 14, according to media reports citing transition officials. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Reporting and writing by Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, W Simon and Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.