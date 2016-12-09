FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Factbox: Trump to meet with U.S. House Speaker Ryan, U.S. Senator Manchin
December 9, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 8 months ago

Factbox: Trump to meet with U.S. House Speaker Ryan, U.S. Senator Manchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Donald Trump was scheduled to hold additional meetings on Friday and Monday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

The Republican president-elect has held more than 85 meetings so far, according to his transition team. Trump was to meet with the following people in coming days, according to his team:

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

* U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican

MONDAY, DEC. 12

JOE MANCHIN

* U.S. Senator from West Virginia, a Democrat

* Meeting originally scheduled for Dec. 9

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

Technology industry leaders invited for a meeting with Trump, according to media reports citing transition officials.

Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York and Susan Cornwell in Washington; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, W Simon and Frances Kerry

