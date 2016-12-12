Factbox: Trump to meet ex-rivals Fiorina and Santorum, lawmakers

(Reuters) - Donald Trump was scheduled to hold additional meetings on Monday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.
The Republican president-elect has held more than 90 meetings so far, according to his transition team.
* Former Trump rival for the 2016 presidential nomination
* Former CEO of Hewlett-Packard Co
* U.S. senator from West Virginia, a Democrat
* Meeting originally scheduled for Dec. 9
* U.S. Representative from Idaho, a Republican
* Serves on House Judiciary and Natural Resources committees
* Was scheduled to meet with Trump on Dec. 8
* Former U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, a Republican
* Former Trump rival for the 2016 presidential nomination
In addition, several top executives from technology companies have been invited to a summit on Wednesday with the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York City, according to media reports
* Those invited include representatives from Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Intel Corp (INTC.O), Oracle Corp (ORCL.N), the technology website Recode reported.
* Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) CEO and founder Jeff Bezos was also invited and is likely to attend, Recode said, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.
* Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal separately reported.
