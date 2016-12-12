FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump to meet ex-rivals Fiorina and Santorum, lawmakers
December 12, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 8 months ago

Factbox: Trump to meet ex-rivals Fiorina and Santorum, lawmakers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016.Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Donald Trump was scheduled to hold additional meetings on Monday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

The Republican president-elect has held more than 90 meetings so far, according to his transition team.

MONDAY, DEC. 12

CARLY FIORINA

* Former Trump rival for the 2016 presidential nomination

* Former CEO of Hewlett-Packard Co

JOE MANCHIN

* U.S. senator from West Virginia, a Democrat

* Meeting originally scheduled for Dec. 9

RAUL LABRADOR

* U.S. Representative from Idaho, a Republican

* Serves on House Judiciary and Natural Resources committees

* Was scheduled to meet with Trump on Dec. 8

RICK SANTORUM

* Former U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, a Republican

* Former Trump rival for the 2016 presidential nomination

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

In addition, several top executives from technology companies have been invited to a summit on Wednesday with the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York City, according to media reports

* Those invited include representatives from Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Intel Corp (INTC.O), Oracle Corp (ORCL.N), the technology website Recode reported.

* Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) CEO and founder Jeff Bezos was also invited and is likely to attend, Recode said, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

* Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal separately reported.

Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
