Factbox: Trump meetings include rapper Kanye West, Microsoft founder Bill Gates

(Reuters) - Donald Trump is holding a new round of meetings on Tuesday as he continues to form his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

The Republican president-elect has held more than 90 meetings so far, according to his transition team.

Below is a list of scheduled meetings through Wednesday, as announced by his team.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

KANYE WEST

* Rapper and entertainer married to reality star Kim Kardashian

BILL GATES

* Co-founder of Microsoft Corp

* Founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest private charities in the world

RICK SANTORUM

* Former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, a Republican

* Former Trump rival for the 2016 presidential nomination

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

Trump will host a technology summit on Wednesday at Trump Tower in New York City with top industry leaders, his transition team said, although it did not name any invited executives.

* Those invited include representatives from Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Oracle Corp, the technology website Recode reported.

* Amazon.com Inc CEO and founder Jeff Bezos was also invited and is likely to attend, Recode said, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

* Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal separately reported.