8 months ago
Factbox: Trump meetings include rapper Kanye West, Microsoft founder Bill Gates
December 13, 2016 / 4:56 PM / 8 months ago

Factbox: Trump meetings include rapper Kanye West, Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Donald Trump is holding a new round of meetings on Tuesday as he continues to form his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

The Republican president-elect has held more than 90 meetings so far, according to his transition team.

Below is a list of scheduled meetings through Wednesday, as announced by his team.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

KANYE WEST

* Rapper and entertainer married to reality star Kim Kardashian

BILL GATES

* Co-founder of Microsoft Corp

* Founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest private charities in the world

RICK SANTORUM

* Former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, a Republican

* Former Trump rival for the 2016 presidential nomination

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

Trump will host a technology summit on Wednesday at Trump Tower in New York City with top industry leaders, his transition team said, although it did not name any invited executives.

* Those invited include representatives from Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Oracle Corp, the technology website Recode reported.

* Amazon.com Inc CEO and founder Jeff Bezos was also invited and is likely to attend, Recode said, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

* Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal separately reported.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey in Washington and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by W Simon

