8 months ago
Factbox: Trump to meet tech leaders from Google, Apple, others - sources
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#Technology News
December 14, 2016 / 3:43 PM / 8 months ago

Factbox: Trump to meet tech leaders from Google, Apple, others - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump convenes a gathering of leaders of some of the largest technology companies at his New York headquarters on Wednesday as he continues to form his administration before taking office on Jan. 20.

The session is billed as an introductory meeting that would not result in any job or investment announcements, sources said.

Below is a list of attendees expected at the summit, according to sources. Trump's transition team has announced the meeting but did not name any invited executives during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

* CEO Larry Page of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Google's parent company

* Apple Inc (AAPL.O) CEO Tim Cook

* Facebook Inc (FB.O) COO Sheryl Sandberg

* Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) CEO Jeff Bezos

* Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk

* Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) CEO Satya Nadella

* Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) CEO Safra Catz

* In addition, the technology news website Recode reported that Intel Corp (INTC.O) executives were invited. An Intel spokeswoman declined to comment.

* The Wall Street Journal reported Palantir Technologies Inc CEO Alex Karp would also attend the meeting.

Reporting by Julia Love and Ginger Gibson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by W Simon

