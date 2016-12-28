Factbox: Trump to meet heads of Carlyle Group, Marvel, World Jewish Congress

(Reuters) - Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump resumed holding meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, following the Christmas holiday as he prepared to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

Below is a list of meetings for Wednesday, according to Trump's transition team.

WEDNESDAY

DAVID RUBENSTEIN

*Co-CEO, founder and director of Carlyle Group

ISAAC PERLMUTTER

* CEO of Marvel Entertainment, a unit of Walt Disney Co

ABEL MALDONADO

* Co-owner of Runway Vineyards

* Under consideration for agriculture secretary

ELSA MURANO

* Former U.S. Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food Safety under President George W. Bush

* Under consideration for agriculture secretary

TOMMY THOMPSON

* Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush

* Will discuss health care reform

RON LAUDER

* President of the World Jewish Congress