8 months ago
Factbox: Trump to meet heads of Carlyle Group, Marvel, World Jewish Congress
#Technology News
December 28, 2016 / 6:51 PM / 8 months ago

Factbox: Trump to meet heads of Carlyle Group, Marvel, World Jewish Congress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump resumed meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, following the Christmas holiday as he prepares to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

Below is a list of meetings for Wednesday, according to Trump's transition team.

WEDNESDAY

DAVID RUBENSTEIN

* Co-CEO, founder and director of Carlyle Group (CG.O)

ISAAC PERLMUTTER

* CEO of Marvel Entertainment, a unit of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)

ABEL MALDONADO

* Co-owner of Runway Vineyards

* Under consideration for agriculture secretary

ELSA MURANO

* Former U.S. undersecretary of agriculture for food safety under President George W. Bush

* Under consideration for agriculture secretary

TOMMY THOMPSON

* Former U.S. secretary of health and human services under President George W. Bush, former governor of Wisconsin

* Will discuss healthcare reform

RON LAUDER

* President of the World Jewish Congress

HEALTHCARE LEADERS

* John Noseworthy, president and CEO of the Mayo Clinic

* Paul Rothman, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine

* David Torchiana, president and CEO of Partners HealthCare

* Delos Cosgrove, president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic

* Bruce Moskowitz, physician

Reporting by Richard Cowan, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by W Simon and Bill Trott

