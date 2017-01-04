Trump spoke with U.N. secretary general, met with union reps

(Reuters) - Republican President-elect Donald Trump continued to hold meetings on Wednesday at Trump Tower in New York as the Republican prepares to inherit the White House from Democrat Barack Obama in less than three weeks.

Below is a list of meetings for Wednesday, according to Trump's transition team.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES

* United Nations secretary general (by phone)

JAMES CALLAHAN

* President of the International Union Of Operating Engineers

VINCENT PITTA

* Partner with Pitta Giblin & Baione, a law firm that represents labor unions

PETER WARD

* President of the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council

JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM

* Managing director for communications and political strategy firm SKDKnickerbocker