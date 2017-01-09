Trump to meet Alibaba's Ma, U.S. Senate majority leader, Univision

(Reuters) - Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continued holding meetings on Monday in New York as he prepared to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

Below is a list of meetings for Monday, according to Trump's transition team and eyewitness accounts.

BERNARD ARNAULT

*Chairman and chief executive officer, LVMH

JACK MA

*Founder and executive chairman, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

MITCH MCCONNELL

* U.S. Senate majority leader

* Kentucky Republican

UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC

* President and CEO Randy Falco [UVN.UL]

* Chief News, Entertainment & Digital Officer Isaac Lee

HOWARD KURTZ

* Fox News media host