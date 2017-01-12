FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump meets with AT&T CEO, others
January 12, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 7 months ago

Factbox: Trump meets with AT&T CEO, others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump held meetings in New York on Thursday as he prepared to take over the White House from President Barack Obama on Jan. 20.

The following is a list of confirmed meetings from Thursday,according to Trump's transition team:

RANDALL STEPHENSON

* Chairman and CEO of AT&T Inc (T.N), which is planning to merge with Time Warner Inc (TWX.N)

MARTIN SILVERSTEIN

* Former U.S. ambassador to Uruguay

* Under consideration for U.S. Agency for International Development post

MARK GREEN

* Former U.S. ambassador to Tanzania

* Under consideration for U.S. Agency for International Development post

BALAJI SRINIVASAN

* Chief executive officer of 21.co and a partner in Andreessen Horowitz

* Under consideration for U.S. Food and Drug Administration post

JIM O'NEILL

* Managing director at Mithril Capital Management

* Under consideration for U.S. Food and Drug Administration post

MARCELO REBELO DE SOUSA (BY PHONE)

* President of Portugal

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; editing by Susan Heavey, G Crosse

