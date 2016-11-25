FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump, Pence to meet with former BB&T CEO Allison, others on Monday
November 25, 2016 / 4:13 PM

Trump, Pence to meet with former BB&T CEO Allison, others on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York, U.S., November 22, 2016.Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans meetings with at least eight people on Monday as he seeks to fill out his administration, including John Allison, a former chief executive of BB&T Corp, who has been mentioned as a possible pick to head the U.S. Treasury Department.

During a call with reporters on Friday, his transition team said Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Monday will also meet with:

* former Securities and Exchange Commissioner Paul Atkins,

* Sheriff David Clarke of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin,

* Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt

* General Growth Properties Chief Executive Sandeep Mathrani,

* Texas Public Policy Foundation's Kathleen White,

* World Wide Technology CEO David Steward,

* and Republican U.S. Representative Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis

