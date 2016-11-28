FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump to meet with Petraeus, Corker, Romney this week: transition team
November 28, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

Trump to meet with Petraeus, Corker, Romney this week: transition team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump this week will meet with retired U.S. General David Petraeus and U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, as well as hold a second meeting with 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, Trump's transition team said.

Trump will meet with former CIA Director Petraeus on Monday, and with Corker and Romney on Tuesday, Trump aides told reporters on a conference call. All three have been floated as potential picks to be Trump's secretary of state.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Emily Stephenson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
