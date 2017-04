FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed several issues including the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the White House said.

"The leaders pledged close cooperation and coordination on these and other issues," the White House said in a statement.

