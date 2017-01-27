Trump, Mexico's Pena Nieto agree to work out differences on wall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto recognized their differences on Trump's plan to build a wall on the southern U.S. border but have agreed to "work these differences out."

"With respect to payment for the border wall, both presidents recognize their clear and very public differences of positions on this issue but have agreed to work these differences out as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship," the White House said in a statement.