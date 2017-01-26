FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House tax chief says Trump border tax not singling out Mexico
#World News
January 26, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. House tax chief says Trump border tax not singling out Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A leading congressional Republican on tax policy said on Thursday that he does not believe President Donald Trump is suggesting that revenues to pay for a border wall would come from a tax imposed solely on imports from Mexico.

"I don't think they were singling out one country," said House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, whose congressional panel is crafting tax reform legislation.

"What I heard today from this president was ... that they would level the playing field for imports from around the world and level it with U.S. products here in America at the exact same rate," he said in an interview with Fox News.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese

