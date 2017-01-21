FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Mexico president talks with Trump by phone, agree to meet
#World News
January 21, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 7 months ago

Mexico president talks with Trump by phone, agree to meet

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City, Mexico January 11, 2017. Picture taken on January 11, 2017Carlos Jasso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto talked with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Saturday morning, and the two leaders agreed to meet in the near future, according to a statement from the Mexican president's office.

Pena Nieto told Trump the country wants an open dialogue with their northern neighbors, and both leaders expressed confidence that it would bring good results for both countries, the statement said.

Reporting by Christine Murray, Editing by Franklin Paul

