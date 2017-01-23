FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Mexico president speaks with Canada's Trudeau ahead of Trump talks
#World News
January 23, 2017 / 1:47 AM / 7 months ago

Mexico president speaks with Canada's Trudeau ahead of Trump talks

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference on Parliament Hill following a cabinet shuffle in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 10, 2017.Chris Wattie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto agreed in a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday to join forces to encourage economic integration in North America, according to a statement from Peña Nieto's office.

The call came ahead of talks between senior Mexico and U.S. officials on Wednesday and Thursday on security, trade and immigration.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement among Mexico, the United States and Canada, and would move to withdraw if no "fair deal" is forthcoming, according to the White House website.

Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Peter Cooney

