Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama (L) attend a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 22, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke by phone on Monday with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto about the economy, organized crime and migration, the White House said in a statement.

The presidents agreed to "take steps to solidify the relationship and institutionalize mechanisms of cooperation," the White House said.