Mexico president says seeks to preserve tariff-free NAFTA trade

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gestures during the deliver of a message about foreign affairs at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, January 23, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday that he will aim to preserve tariff-free commerce under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in talks with the new U.S. government.

Mexico will also immediately seek bilateral deals with countries that formed part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade deal, Pena Nieto said at an event in Mexico City.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement among Mexico, the United States and Canada, and would move to withdraw if no "fair deal" is forthcoming, according to the White House website.