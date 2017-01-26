FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Mexican president 'regrets and disapproves' Trump push for wall
January 26, 2017 / 3:01 AM / 7 months ago

Mexican president 'regrets and disapproves' Trump push for wall

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gestures as he delivers a message about foreign affairs at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, January 23, 2017. Picture taken January 23, 2017.Edgard Garrido - RTSX77K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday night that he "regrets and disapproves" the push by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The new American leader issued an executive order earlier in the day aiming to speed the construction of the wall.

Pena Nieto did not say whether or not he will attend a summit with Trump in Washington that the White House said would take place on Tuesday.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres

